Sampat Aluminium IPO allotment likely today: Check latest GMP, step-by-step guide on how to check allotment status

Sampat Aluminium IPO allotment: After a heavy bidding round on the Indian stock market, investors looking for the SME firm, Sampat Aluminium Ltd, have now turned their attention to the share allotment of the public issue, which is expected on Monday, 22 September 2025.

Stock market investors can check the status of the Sampat Aluminium IPO allotment online through the official portal of the IPO registrar, Cameo Corporate Services, or on the official Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website.

Investors can follow the steps below to check the status online on the BSE and the registrar's website.

Sampat Aluminium IPO allotment status on BSE Step 1: Visit the allotment page on the official BSE website to check the online status for the Sampat Aluminium IPO allotment.

Direct Link Here — https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: Select the ‘Equity’ option from the two listed options under the ‘Issue Type’ category.

Step 3: Select ‘Sampat Aluminium Ltd’ IPO from the options displayed under the ‘Issue Name’ category.

Step 4: Enter your Application Number for the public issue or your PAN ID.

Step 5: Select the ‘I am not a Robot’ option to verify your identity, then click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Sampat Aluminium IPO allotment status on Cameo Corporate Services Step 1: To check the official share allotment status of the Sampat Aluminium IPO at the registrar, Cameo Corporate Services' website, you have to visit the following link.

Direct Link Here — https://ipostatus2.cameoindia.com/

Step 2: Select the ‘Sampat Aluminium IPO’ from the dropdown list. The name of the public issue will be available once the allocation process is completed.

Step 3: To check your IPO allotment status, you have to select your “Type” of identification, like Application Number, PAN ID, or DP ID - Client ID, for verification.

Step 4: After selecting the “Type” of identification, you have to enter either your Application Number, PAN ID, or DP ID - Client ID.

Step 5: After successfully selecting the “Type” of identification, you have to enter the number of whichever type was selected. Like either Application Number, PAN ID, or DP ID.

Step 6: After entering all the necessary details, you have to enter the security Captcha and click on the “Submit” icon.

After following all five steps, your Sampat Aluminium IPO share allotment status will be visible on the screen.

Sampat Aluminium IPO latest GMP As of Monday, 22 September 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) of Sampat Aluminium IPO stood at ₹19 per share. With the upper price band for the public issue at ₹120, the company shares are expected to be listed at ₹139 apiece, marking a premium of 15.83%, according to Investorgain data.

Grey market premium (GMP) is an investor's willingness to pay more for a public issue. The IPO's GMP jumped to its current level of ₹19 per share, from its previous ₹13 per share levels on the allotment day.

Sampat Aluminium IPO details Sampat Aluminium IPO was offering a book-built public issue comprising a fresh issuance of 25.44 lakh equity shares as the firm aimed to raised ₹30.53 crore from the Indian stock market via the IPO round. However, there was no offer for sale (OFS) component in the public issue.

The company plans to use ₹23.3 crore of the proceeds raised from the IPO round to fund its new manufacturing facility in Mehsana, Gujarat, while the remaining amount will be allocated for general corporate purposes.

Sampat Aluminium fixed the IPO's price band at ₹114 to ₹120 per equity share, with a lot size of 1,200 shares per lot. The public issue is expected to be listed on Wednesday, 24 September 2025, at the BSE SME Index.

Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers is the book runner of the public issue while, Cameo Corporate Services acts as the registrar to the offer.

