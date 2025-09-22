Samsung shares surge 5% amid reports of clearing Nvidia quality test report; South Korea's Kospi hits record high

Samsung Electronics shares jumped more than 5% on Monday, September 22, amid reports that the South Korean chipmaker has won long-awaited approval from Nvidia Corp. for its high-bandwidth memory chips, marking a significant breakthrough for the company.

Samsung's share price jumped 5.4% to its highest level since August 2024, according to a Bloomberg report. Meanwhile, the chipmaker has rallied 33% in a year.

Why are Samsung shares skyrocketing today? The gains in Samsung share price come after a local media report, including Korea Economic Daily, said that Samsung’s 12-layer HBM3E product recently passed Nvidia’s qualification tests.

This paves the way for using components in AI accelerators that are crucial for training models ranging from ChatGPT to DeepSeek, ultimately enabling Samsung to compete with SK Hynix Inc. in the high-end product segment.