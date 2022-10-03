Samvardhan Motherson shares trade ex-bonus; stock rises

Samvardhan Motherson shares trade ex-bonus; stock rises2 min read . 09:59 AM IST
- Samvardhan Motherson fixed Wednesday, October 5, 2022 as ‘Record Date’, for its bonus shares issue
Shares of Samvardhana Motherson started trading ex-bonus on Monday, ahead of the record date for its bonus issue that it had recommended in the ratio of 1:2. The auto sector stock rose about 0.6% to ₹73 apiece on the BSE in opening deals.
Shares of Samvardhana Motherson started trading ex-bonus on Monday, ahead of the record date for its bonus issue that it had recommended in the ratio of 1:2. The auto sector stock rose about 0.6% to ₹73 apiece on the BSE in opening deals.
The company last month informed that it has fixed Wednesday, October 5, 2022 as ‘Record Date’, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of bonus shares by the company.
The company last month informed that it has fixed Wednesday, October 5, 2022 as ‘Record Date’, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of bonus shares by the company.
In August, Samvardhana Motherson International Limited's (formerly Motherson Sumi Systems Limited) board considered the proposal for bonus equity shares of the company and therefore recommended the issue in the ratio of 1:2, subject to shareholders' approval.
In August, Samvardhana Motherson International Limited's (formerly Motherson Sumi Systems Limited) board considered the proposal for bonus equity shares of the company and therefore recommended the issue in the ratio of 1:2, subject to shareholders' approval.
“The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today, i.e., August 16, 2022, has recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1 (one) bonus equity share against 2 (two) existing equity shares, subject to approval of the shareholders," the company had informed in an exchange filing.
“The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today, i.e., August 16, 2022, has recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1 (one) bonus equity share against 2 (two) existing equity shares, subject to approval of the shareholders," the company had informed in an exchange filing.
The company said that the bonus shares will be issued from securities premium account. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.
The company said that the bonus shares will be issued from securities premium account. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.
The auto component major said that the estimated date by which such bonus shares would be credited/dispatched would be within 2 months from the date of board approval i.e. by October 15, 2022.
The auto component major said that the estimated date by which such bonus shares would be credited/dispatched would be within 2 months from the date of board approval i.e. by October 15, 2022.
Motherson Group is a leading manufacturers of components for the automotive and transport industries. As part of the group's reorganisation activity, the name of Motherson Sumi Systems Limited (MSSL) has now been changed to Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL).
Motherson Group is a leading manufacturers of components for the automotive and transport industries. As part of the group's reorganisation activity, the name of Motherson Sumi Systems Limited (MSSL) has now been changed to Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL).
For the first quarter ended June 2022, Samvardhana Motherson's net profit increased to ₹141 crore, whereas its revenue was at ₹17,712 crore during Q1 FY23. “The market demand remains strong, however, due to various supply chain constraints including chip shortages, production volumes of OEMs continued to fluctuate. The passenger car sales have shown improving trend from April to June. This quarter’s results are to be seen in the backdrop of continued high inflation, elevated freight, energy costs etc," said Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, Motherson.
For the first quarter ended June 2022, Samvardhana Motherson's net profit increased to ₹141 crore, whereas its revenue was at ₹17,712 crore during Q1 FY23. “The market demand remains strong, however, due to various supply chain constraints including chip shortages, production volumes of OEMs continued to fluctuate. The passenger car sales have shown improving trend from April to June. This quarter’s results are to be seen in the backdrop of continued high inflation, elevated freight, energy costs etc," said Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, Motherson.