Samvardhan Motherson shares trade ex-bonus; stock rises

For the first quarter ended June 2022, Samvardhana Motherson's net profit increased to ₹141 crore, whereas its revenue was at ₹17,712 crore during Q1 FY23. “The market demand remains strong, however, due to various supply chain constraints including chip shortages, production volumes of OEMs continued to fluctuate. The passenger car sales have shown improving trend from April to June. This quarter’s results are to be seen in the backdrop of continued high inflation, elevated freight, energy costs etc," said Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, Motherson.