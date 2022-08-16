Samvardhana Motherson announces bonus shares issue. Key details1 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2022, 12:44 PM IST
- Samvardhana Motherson said that the bonus shares will be issued from securities premium account
Samvardhana Motherson International Limited's (formerly Motherson Sumi Systems Limited) board met on Tuesday to consider the proposal for bonus equity shares of the company and has therefore recommended the issue in the ratio of 1:2, subject to shareholders' approval. Shares of Samvardhana Motherson surged nearly 3% on the BSE in afternoon deals.