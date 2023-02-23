Samvardhana Motherson could surpass its 52-week-high: Buy post Q3 earnings?

Buy Samvardhana Motherson?

Post entering into acquisition and Q3 earnings of Motherson, the brokerage firm ICICI Securities said “Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) has reached an agreement to acquire 100% equity stake in SAS Autosystemtechnik GmbH from Faurecia for an enterprise value of EUR540mn. SAS is a leading global provider of cockpit module assemblies for cars with manufacturing facilities/offices across 12 countries with a total headcount of ~5,000. For SAS, ~50% of its revenue comes from EV programmes and its largest customer is a leading global EV maker with other key customers being VW Group, Daimler and Stellantis. With net revenue of ~EUR900mn and EBITDA margin of ~11.5% in CY22, the said deal is valued at a trailing EV/EBITDA of ~5.4x. SAS will give SAMIL capability for cockpit module assembly, door panels, cooling modules, front-end modules, logistics-related services for just-in-time supply-chain management, etc."