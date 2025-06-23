Samvardhana Motherson, Dalmia Bharat to HUL: 8 key stocks to trade ex-dividend today

Dividend Stocks: Samvardhana Motherson, Dalmia Bharat, HUL, Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd., Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd., Kalpataru Projects International Ltd., Dynamic Cables Ltd., and G N A Axles Ltd. are the 8 key stocks to trade ex-dividend today.

These companies had set Monday, June 23, as the record date for determining the list of stockholders that are entitled to receive dividends.

Investors who want to benefit from these companies' dividend announcements should have purchased shares at least one day prior to the record date in order to find their names in the list of eligible shareholders to receive dividends, according to the T+1 settlement procedure.

Dividend payout and other details Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd.—Samvardhana Motherson had recommended that, subject to shareholder approval at the subsequent Annual General Meeting, which is set for August 28, 2025, a final dividend of ₹0.35/- (Paisa Thirty Five only) per equity share (face value of Re. 1/- each) on the entire equity share capital consisting of 7,036,295,067 equity shares be paid out for the fiscal year 2024–2025.

If the shareholders declare a final dividend at the upcoming AGM, it must be paid out within 30 days of the declaration date, which is September 26, 2025, at the latest.

The final dividend will be given for the fiscal year 2024–2025 in addition to the interim dividend of ₹0.50 (fifty pesos only).

Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd.— At At the next AGM, which will take place on August 28, 2025, shareholders will be approving the final dividend of ₹0.35 (thirty-five paise only) per equity share (face value of Rs. 1 each), as suggested by the board of directors in their meeting on May 9, 2025. If the shareholders declare a final dividend at the upcoming AGM, it must be paid out within 30 days of the declaration date, which is September 26, 2025, at the latest. The interim payout of ₹0.50 (fifty pesos only) paid for the fiscal year 2024–2025 will be augmented by the final payout.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd.—At At its meeting on April 23, 2025, the Board of Directors recommended a final dividend for FY 2024–2025 of Rs. 5 per equity share (250%). The dividend will need to be approved by shareholders at their 12th Annual General Meeting.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) had recommended paying out a final dividend of Rs. 24 on equity shares of Re. 1 each for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2025. On November 21, 2024, the company previously paid a special dividend of Rs. 10 per share and an interim dividend of Rs. 19 per share. The entire dividend for the specified time period is Rs. 53 for each equity share with a face value of Re. 1 apiece.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.—For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, the Board has recommended a 375% (Rs. 3.75 per share) dividend, which includes a special dividend of 125% (Rs. 1.25 per share).

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd.—For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, the Board has recommended a 375% (Rs. 3.75 per share) dividend, which includes a special dividend of 125% (Rs. 1.25 per share).

In addition, the companies, such as Dynamic Cables Ltd., had recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.50 per equity share, i.e., 5% per equity share of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

While G N A Axles Ltd. has recommended a dividend of Rs. 3/- per equity share on fully paid-up equity shares of the company.