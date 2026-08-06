Samvardhana Motherson International Q1 results 2026: Net profit rises 46% YoY to ₹1,561 crore

Auto components manufacturer Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) on Wednesday reported a 46% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,561.56 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, supported by strong performance across its businesses.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,072.27 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. SAMIL also said its board has approved raising up to ₹5,000 crore through privately placed non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Consolidated revenue from operations rose to ₹34,309.31 crore during the March quarter from ₹31,409.39 crore a year earlier. Meanwhile, total expenses increased to ₹32,355.72 crore from ₹30,028.22 crore in the same period last year.

Samvardhana Motherson International's Final Dividend The board recommended a final dividend of 25 paise per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each.

For the full financial year FY26, the company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹4,085.55 crore, marginally lower than ₹4,145.70 crore reported in FY25. However, consolidated revenue from operations grew to ₹1,26,103.67 crore in FY26 from ₹1,13,662.57 crore in the previous fiscal.

"FY26 was another defining year for Motherson. We have delivered our best-ever yearly revenues and resilient profitability in a challenging macroeconomic environment. Our long-time focus on diversification helped us outperform the market.

We continued to remain focused on improving capital efficiency while making strategic investments for future growth to support our customers. The improvement in the leverage ratio and a strong booked business of USD 96 billion reinforce our commitment to sustainable value creation," said Vivek Chaand Sehgal, chairman of Samvardhana Motherson International.