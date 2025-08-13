Samvardhana Motherson Q1 Results Live: Expect steady net profit, revenue growth at 6% YoY; Trump tariffs impact eyed

Samvardhana Motherson Q1 Results Live: Samvardhana Motherson International, the automotive components manufacturer, is set to announce its Q1 results today. The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled for today, 13 August 2025, to consider and approve the financial results for the first quarter of FY26.

Samvardhana Motherson Q1 Results 2025 Preview:

Samvardhana Motherson International is expected to report steady performance during the fiscal first quarter ended June 2025. While the company’s revenue is estimated to grow in the mid-single digit, its net profit may remain flat.

The auto component maker is estimated to report a net profit of ₹985 crore, registering a marginal dip of 1% from ₹994.2 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue in Q1FY26 is expected to rise 6% to ₹30,591 crore from ₹28,868 crore, year-on-year (YoY), driven by execution of a healthy order book, and integration benefits from recent acquisitions.

However, the company’s margins are likely to decline on the back of higher input costs and weak demand. Going ahead, the company’s management commentary on the impact of US tariffs and outlook on global clients will be watched out for.

Samvardhana Motherson share price traded higher on Wednesday ahead of the announcement of Q1 results. Stay tuned to our Samvardhana Motherson Q1 Results Live Blog for the latest updates.