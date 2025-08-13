Samvardhana Motherson Q1 Results: Net profit tanks 48.5% to ₹512 crore, revenue up 4.7%

Samvardhana Motherson Q1 Results: Samvardhana Motherson announced its results for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26) today, August 13. The company reported a significant decline in net profit, which fell 48.5 percent year-on-year to ₹512 crore from ₹994 crore in the corresponding period last year. Despite this drop in profitability, revenue grew 4.7 percent to ₹30,212 crore, up from ₹28,868 crore a year ago, reflecting moderate top-line expansion.

EBITDA also contracted by 11.4 percent, coming in at ₹2,458 crore compared with ₹2,775 crore in the same period last year. This led to a decline in margins, which stood at 8.1 percent, down from 9.6 percent on a year-on-year basis, indicating pressure on the company’s operational efficiency and profitability.

However, on a standalone basis, its net profit more than doubled, rising 111 percent to ₹355.24 crore in Q1FY26 versus ₹167.95 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, its total revenue of the company rose 10.4 percent to ₹2,742.33 crore in the June 2025 quarter from ₹2,482.95 crore in Q1FY25 in the quarter under review.

Management Commentary In its post-earnings statement, management emphasized that the recently imposed tariffs on India by the Donald Trump administration are not expected to have any significant impact on operations.

“Although uncertainties remain in the business environment, they also create potential opportunities for inorganic growth,” said Vivek Chaand Sehgal, chairman of Motherson.

Samvardhana Motherson further noted that the company is well-equipped to manage the changing tariff scenario. Most of its US sales comply with the US-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) agreement, and arrangements with customers to pass on related costs are already underway, albeit with some delay.

Stock price trend Post the earnings, the auto component maker rose 3.3 percent to its day's high of ₹93.28.

In the last 1 year, it has lost 28 percent and 10 percent in 2025 YTD.