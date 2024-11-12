Samvardhana Motherson Q2 results: Net profit soars 222.5% to ₹948.81 crore, revenue up 18% YoY

Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) (formerly Motherson Sumi Systems) has announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 2024 (Q2FY25).

The company's consolidated net profit soared multifold 222.5 percent to ₹948.81 crore in Q2FY25 as against ₹294.15 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, sequentially, it declined 13.5 percent from ₹1,097.18 crore in the June quarter.

Its consolidated total revenue from operations also increased over 18 percent to ₹27,811.86 crore in the quarter under review versus ₹23,527.46 crore in year-ago period. Sequentially, it marginally declined, 3.6 percent from ₹28,867.96 crore in the June quarter.

In the first half of financial year 2024-25 (H1FY25), Its net profit also climbed multifold, over 117 percent to ₹2,045.99 crore as compared to ₹942.27 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, its total income surged to ₹57,009.9 crore in H1FY25, up 23.6 percent from ₹46,108.95 crore in H1FY24.