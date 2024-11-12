Samvardhana Motherson Q2 results: Net profit soars 222.5% to ₹948.81 crore, revenue up 18% YoY

Samvardhana Motherson International reported a net profit increase of 222.5% to 948.81 crore for Q2FY25, up from 294.15 crore last year, despite a 13.5% decline sequentially. Total revenue rose over 18% to 27,811.86 crore compared to the previous year's quarter.

Pranati Deva
Published12 Nov 2024, 03:05 PM IST
Samvardhana Motherson Q2 results
Samvardhana Motherson Q2 results

Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) (formerly Motherson Sumi Systems) has announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 2024 (Q2FY25).

The company's consolidated net profit soared multifold 222.5 percent to 948.81 crore in Q2FY25 as against 294.15 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, sequentially, it declined 13.5 percent from 1,097.18 crore in the June quarter.

Its consolidated total revenue from operations also increased over 18 percent to 27,811.86 crore in the quarter under review versus 23,527.46 crore in year-ago period. Sequentially, it marginally declined, 3.6 percent from 28,867.96 crore in the June quarter.

In the first half of financial year 2024-25 (H1FY25), Its net profit also climbed multifold, over 117 percent to 2,045.99 crore as compared to 942.27 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, its total income surged to 57,009.9 crore in H1FY25, up 23.6 percent from 46,108.95 crore in H1FY24. 

Commenting on the results, Mr. Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, Motherson said, “These results highlight our strength and adaptability in an uncertain business environment. Our prudent management of the leverage ratio has positioned us well for sustainable growth. This strategic approach ensures that we maintain a healthy balance sheet while continuing to invest in the future. Our automotive booked business is USD 88 billion approx. and has been growing consistently, reflecting the trust our customers have in us. Our non-automotive businesses have been growing consistently, contributing to overall growth with stability and diversification. With the support of our customers and the hard work and dedication of our global teams, we have built a resilient organisation that is ready for continued success.”

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 03:05 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSamvardhana Motherson Q2 results: Net profit soars 222.5% to ₹948.81 crore, revenue up 18% YoY

Most Active Stocks

Tata Motors share price

784.95
03:52 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-19.8 (-2.46%)

Tata Steel share price

144.15
03:53 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-0.8 (-0.55%)

Tata Power share price

414.25
03:53 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-17.25 (-4%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

256.20
03:53 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-0.7 (-0.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Fortis Healthcare share price

638.50
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
14.6 (2.34%)

Coforge share price

8,083.15
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
19.75 (0.24%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,862.90
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-4.1 (-0.22%)

Federal Bank share price

207.15
03:41 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-0.6 (-0.29%)
More from 52 Week High

ITI share price

295.15
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-32.25 (-9.85%)

Jyothy Labs share price

439.30
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-38.05 (-7.97%)

Whirlpool Of India share price

1,789.90
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-141.5 (-7.33%)

Britannia Industries share price

5,038.30
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
-387 (-7.13%)
More from Top Losers

Uno Minda share price

1,002.75
03:41 PM | 12 NOV 2024
80.45 (8.72%)

Jubilant Foodworks share price

636.30
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
34.45 (5.72%)

EPL share price

264.70
03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
11.85 (4.69%)

The Ramco Cements share price

910.25
03:40 PM | 12 NOV 2024
40.3 (4.63%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,305.00-1,470.00
    Chennai
    77,311.00-1,470.00
    Delhi
    77,463.00-1,470.00
    Kolkata
    77,315.00-1,470.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.