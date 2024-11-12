Samvardhana Motherson International reported a net profit increase of 222.5% to ₹ 948.81 crore for Q2FY25, up from ₹ 294.15 crore last year, despite a 13.5% decline sequentially. Total revenue rose over 18% to ₹ 27,811.86 crore compared to the previous year's quarter.

Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) (formerly Motherson Sumi Systems) has announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 2024 (Q2FY25).

The company's consolidated net profit soared multifold 222.5 percent to ₹948.81 crore in Q2FY25 as against ₹294.15 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, sequentially, it declined 13.5 percent from ₹1,097.18 crore in the June quarter.

Its consolidated total revenue from operations also increased over 18 percent to ₹27,811.86 crore in the quarter under review versus ₹23,527.46 crore in year-ago period. Sequentially, it marginally declined, 3.6 percent from ₹28,867.96 crore in the June quarter.

In the first half of financial year 2024-25 (H1FY25), Its net profit also climbed multifold, over 117 percent to ₹2,045.99 crore as compared to ₹942.27 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, its total income surged to ₹57,009.9 crore in H1FY25, up 23.6 percent from ₹46,108.95 crore in H1FY24.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, Motherson said, “These results highlight our strength and adaptability in an uncertain business environment. Our prudent management of the leverage ratio has positioned us well for sustainable growth. This strategic approach ensures that we maintain a healthy balance sheet while continuing to invest in the future. Our automotive booked business is USD 88 billion approx. and has been growing consistently, reflecting the trust our customers have in us. Our non-automotive businesses have been growing consistently, contributing to overall growth with stability and diversification. With the support of our customers and the hard work and dedication of our global teams, we have built a resilient organisation that is ready for continued success."