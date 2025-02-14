The company’s consolidated net profit surged 55.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹984.35 crore from ₹633.30 crore in Q3FY24. Sequentially, profit rose marginally, almost 4 percent from ₹949 crore in the previous quarter (Q2FY25).

Total income for the quarter stood at ₹27,777 crore, an over 8 percent increase from ₹25,644 crore in the same period last year. However, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, revenue declined marginally, 1 percent from ₹28,071 crore in Q2FY25.