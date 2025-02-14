Mint Market

Samvardhana Motherson Q3 Results: Net profit jumps 55.4%YoY to ₹984.35 crore; total income up over 8%

Samvardhana Motherson reported a 55.4% YoY increase in Q3FY25 net profit, reaching 984.35 crore. Total income rose 8% to 27,777 crore, although revenue dipped slightly by 1% QoQ from the previous quarter.

Pranati Deva
Published14 Feb 2025, 02:55 PM IST
Samvardhana Motherson Q3 Results: Net profit jumps 55.4%YoY to ₹984.35 crore; total income up over 8%(Pixabay)

Samvardhana Motherson announced its results for the quarter ended December 2024 (Q3FY25) on Friday, February 14.

The company’s consolidated net profit surged 55.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) to 984.35 crore from 633.30 crore in Q3FY24. Sequentially, profit rose marginally, almost 4 percent from 949 crore in the previous quarter (Q2FY25).

Total income for the quarter stood at 27,777 crore, an over 8 percent increase from 25,644 crore in the same period last year. However, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, revenue declined marginally, 1 percent from 28,071 crore in Q2FY25.

First Published:14 Feb 2025, 02:55 PM IST
