Samvardhana Motherson Q3 results: Profit jumps 9% YoY to ₹1,072.27 crore

Samvardhana Motherson Q3 results: Samvardhana Motherson reported a 9% YoY rise in its consolidated profit to 1,072.27 crore for Q3FY26. Total consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter rose 13.5% YoY to 31,409.39 crore.

Samvardhana Motherson Q3 results: Auto equipment manufacturer Samvardhana Motherson International on Tuesday, February 10, reported a 9% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated profit to 1,072.27 crore for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26). In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was 984.35 crore.

Total consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter rose 13.5% YoY to 31,409.39 crore from 27,665.92 crore in Q3FY25. According to the company, it achieved its highest-ever quarterly revenue despite prevailing market uncertainties.

“This quarter is a significant step towards reaffirming Motherson's position as a global design, engineering, manufacturing, assembly and logistics specialist. Customer trust, combined with our diverse capabilities, traction across automotive and non-automotive businesses, and the dedication of our global teams, has resulted in our highest-ever quarterly revenues," said Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, Motherson.

"Our strategic investments and capacity expansions demonstrate our commitment to future growth while maintaining a comfortable 1.1 times leverage ratio, highlighting our operational excellence. We are confident that with the support of our customers and dedication of our teams, we will continue to deliver long-term value to our stakeholders,” said Sehgal.

Samvardhana Motherson International Q3 results: Key highlights

1. Net leverage ratio at 1.1 times: The company said it maintained leverage despite continued investments for growth and inflated working capital –concerted efforts are being made for deleveraging.

2. Two new greenfields: The company announced two new greenfields in Morocco (wiring harness) and Pune (vision systems).

3. Capex during the quarter of 1,594 crores (52% of EBITDA) was primarily allocated for upcoming greenfields and maintenance.

4. Samvardhana Motherson International said the wiring harness business of Nexans AutoElectric will provide a scalable platform for PVs and CVs globally.

5. Organic growth to accelerate with a sharp ramp-up of consumer electronics and aerospace businesses. Moreover, multiple partnerships were announced across businesses to aid future growth, said the company.

