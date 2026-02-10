Samvardhana Motherson Q3 results: Profit jumps 9% YoY to ₹1,072.27 crore

Samvardhana Motherson Q3 results: Auto equipment manufacturer Samvardhana Motherson International on Tuesday, February 10, reported a 9% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated profit to ₹1,072.27 crore for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26). In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was ₹984.35 crore.

Total consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter rose 13.5% YoY to ₹31,409.39 crore from ₹27,665.92 crore in Q3FY25. According to the company, it achieved its highest-ever quarterly revenue despite prevailing market uncertainties.

“This quarter is a significant step towards reaffirming Motherson's position as a global design, engineering, manufacturing, assembly and logistics specialist. Customer trust, combined with our diverse capabilities, traction across automotive and non-automotive businesses, and the dedication of our global teams, has resulted in our highest-ever quarterly revenues," said Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, Motherson.

"Our strategic investments and capacity expansions demonstrate our commitment to future growth while maintaining a comfortable 1.1 times leverage ratio, highlighting our operational excellence. We are confident that with the support of our customers and dedication of our teams, we will continue to deliver long-term value to our stakeholders,” said Sehgal.

Samvardhana Motherson International Q3 results: Key highlights 1. Net leverage ratio at 1.1 times: The company said it maintained leverage despite continued investments for growth and inflated working capital –concerted efforts are being made for deleveraging.

2. Two new greenfields: The company announced two new greenfields in Morocco (wiring harness) and Pune (vision systems).

3. Capex during the quarter of ₹1,594 crores (52% of EBITDA) was primarily allocated for upcoming greenfields and maintenance.

4. Samvardhana Motherson International said the wiring harness business of Nexans AutoElectric will provide a scalable platform for PVs and CVs globally.