Samvardhana Motherson Q4 Results LIVE: Revenue, profit likely to rise in double-digits; all eyes on dividend; stock flat

Samvardhana Motherson Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Auto ancillary company Samvardhana Motherson has fixed Wednesday, 20 May, as the date to announce its January-March (Q4) results for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

The company's board will also consider a dividend along with fundraising plans at today's meeting.

Ahead of the earnings outcome, Samvardhana Motherson share price traded marginally higher at ₹132.50 on the BSE.

Samvardhana Motherson Q4 Results Preview

According to brokerages, Samvardhana Motherson is expected to post a strong set of earnings for the quarter under review, led by an increase in passenger vehicle production volumes in India and China and a gradual ramp-up of new programs.

Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) expects the company's Q4 PAT to jump 22.5% to ₹1286.7 crore, while the revenue could rise 11% on a YoY basis.

(1) Increase in China and India PV production volumes, (2) gradual ramp-up of new program wins, (3) consolidation of Atsumitec (2-3% impact) and (4) a favourable translation, will drive the topline, said the brokerage.

Meanwhile, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that execution of a healthy order book, integration benefits from recent acquisitions, currency translation gains, and pass-through of copper inflation should help offset demand weakness in end markets. As a result, it expects Q4 revenue growth of 12% YoY.

It sees PAT rising by 30% YoY and EBITDA by over 25%. We expect margins to gradually improve QoQ on the back of its cost-cutting initiatives and seasonally strong demand, it added.

Track this space for LIVE updates on Samvardhana Motherson International Q4 results 2026.