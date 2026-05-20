Samvardhana Motherson Q4 Results LIVE: Revenue, profit likely to rise in double-digits; all eyes on dividend; stock flat

Samvardhana Motherson Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Auto ancillary company Samvardhana Motherson has fixed Wednesday, 20 May, as the date to announce its January-March (Q4) results for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).
The company's board will also consider a dividend along with fundraising plans at today's meeting.
Ahead of the earnings outcome, Samvardhana Motherson share price traded marginally higher at ₹132.50 on the BSE.
According to brokerages, Samvardhana Motherson is expected to post a strong set of earnings for the quarter under review, led by an increase in passenger vehicle production volumes in India and China and a gradual ramp-up of new programs.
Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) expects the company's Q4 PAT to jump 22.5% to ₹1286.7 crore, while the revenue could rise 11% on a YoY basis.
(1) Increase in China and India PV production volumes, (2) gradual ramp-up of new program wins, (3) consolidation of Atsumitec (2-3% impact) and (4) a favourable translation, will drive the topline, said the brokerage.
Meanwhile, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that execution of a healthy order book, integration benefits from recent acquisitions, currency translation gains, and pass-through of copper inflation should help offset demand weakness in end markets. As a result, it expects Q4 revenue growth of 12% YoY.
It sees PAT rising by 30% YoY and EBITDA by over 25%. We expect margins to gradually improve QoQ on the back of its cost-cutting initiatives and seasonally strong demand, it added.
Track this space for LIVE updates on Samvardhana Motherson International Q4 results 2026.
Motilal Oswal said that it expects Samvardhana Motherson margins to gradually improve QoQ on the back of its cost-cutting initiatives and seasonally strong demand. Given strong revenue growth and margin expansion, we expect SAMIL to post 30% growth YoY in PAT in 4Q, it added.
Execution of a healthy order book, integration benefits from recent acquisitions, currency translation gains, and pass-through of copper inflation should help offset demand weakness in end markets. MOSL expects 4Q revenue growth of 12% YoY.
– MOSL
Samvardhana Motherson said that the Board of Directors shall also, inter-alia, consider and evaluate a proposal for obtaining in-principle approval for raising of funds through issuance of bonds, debentures, non-convertible debt securities and/or any other eligible securities or instruments, by way of private placement, in one or more tranches/series or otherwise, as may be permitted under applicable laws.
Auto ancillary company Samvardhana Motherson has fixed Wednesday, 20 May, as the date to announce its January-March (Q4) results for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).
The company's board will also consider a dividend along with fundraising plans at today's meeting.