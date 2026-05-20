Samvardhana Motherson Q4 Results 2026: Net profit soars 46% to ₹1,561 crore, revenue jumps 17%; dividend declared

Samvardhana Motherson International Limited announced its Q4 FY26 results on May 20, 2026, reporting its highest-ever quarterly and annual financial performance.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,561.56 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, registering a growth of 45.6% YoY compared with ₹1,072.27 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations for Q4 FY26 increased 17% YoY to its record high of ₹34,309 crore. EBITDA also jumped 42% YoY to ₹3,805 crore in the quarter under review as compared to ₹3,043 crore in the year-ago period, showcasing strong margin optimization.

The board of directors also recommended a final dividend of ₹0.25 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each for FY26. The proposed dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), which is scheduled to be held on July 30, 2026.

The company said that if shareholders approve the dividend at the AGM, the payout will be completed within 30 days from the date of declaration.

Management Commentary Commenting on the results, Mr. Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, Motherson, said, “FY26 was another defining year for Motherson. We have delivered our best-ever yearly revenues and resilient profitability in a challenging macroeconomic environment. Our long-time focus on diversification helped us outperform the market. We continued to remain focused on improving capital efficiency while making strategic investments for future growth to support our customers."

Sehgal further added that the improvement in the leverage ratio and a strong booked business of $96 billion reinforce their commitment to sustainable value creation.

"We are progressing confidently towards Vision 2030 while navigating unforeseen challenges and pursuing long-term opportunities. We remain proud of our proven executional and D.E.M.A.L. capabilities and thankful to our customers for their trust and to our teams who are making this possible,” stated the Chairman.

Key Highlights The company’s annual revenue crossed ₹1.25 lakh crore in FY26, registering an 11% YoY growth. Its emerging businesses continued to witness strong momentum during the year, growing 50% YoY. Within this segment, the Consumer Electronics business expanded 7.5 times YoY, while the Aerospace business recorded a 40% YoY increase.

The company also strengthened its balance sheet position during the year, with its leverage ratio improving to 0.8x from 0.9x at the end of FY25. This marked the lowest leverage level in the company’s history.

During FY26, the company booked business worth $96 billion, providing strong visibility for near-to-mid-term growth. The order book remained well diversified, with Automotive contributing 75%, Automotive EVs accounting for 22%, and Non-Automotive businesses contributing 3%.

The company currently has 16 greenfield facilities at different stages of completion, out of which 13 are expected to become operational during FY27. It also announced four new greenfield projects, including two for its Automotive business in Morocco and Poland focused on Wiring Harness operations, and two for its Non-Automotive business in India and Hungary for Logistic Solutions.