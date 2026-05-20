Samvardhana Motherson Q4 Results 2026: Net profit soars 46% to ₹1,561 crore, revenue jumps 17%; dividend declared

Samvardhana Motherson International Limited announced its Q4 FY26 results on May 20, 2026, reporting its highest-ever quarterly and annual financial performance.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,561.56 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, registering a growth of 45.6% YoY compared with ₹1,072.27 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

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Revenue from operations for Q4 FY26 increased 17% YoY to its record high of ₹34,309 crore. EBITDA also jumped 42% YoY to ₹3,805 crore in the quarter under review as compared to ₹3,043 crore in the year-ago period, showcasing strong margin optimization.

The board of directors also recommended a final dividend of ₹0.25 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each for FY26. The proposed dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), which is scheduled to be held on July 30, 2026.

The company said that if shareholders approve the dividend at the AGM, the payout will be completed within 30 days from the date of declaration.

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Management Commentary Commenting on the results, Mr. Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, Motherson, said, “FY26 was another defining year for Motherson. We have delivered our best-ever yearly revenues and resilient profitability in a challenging macroeconomic environment. Our long-time focus on diversification helped us outperform the market. We continued to remain focused on improving capital efficiency while making strategic investments for future growth to support our customers."

Sehgal further added that the improvement in the leverage ratio and a strong booked business of $96 billion reinforce their commitment to sustainable value creation.

"We are progressing confidently towards Vision 2030 while navigating unforeseen challenges and pursuing long-term opportunities. We remain proud of our proven executional and D.E.M.A.L. capabilities and thankful to our customers for their trust and to our teams who are making this possible,” stated the Chairman.

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Key Highlights The company’s annual revenue crossed ₹1.25 lakh crore in FY26, registering an 11% YoY growth. Its emerging businesses continued to witness strong momentum during the year, growing 50% YoY. Within this segment, the Consumer Electronics business expanded 7.5 times YoY, while the Aerospace business recorded a 40% YoY increase.

The company also strengthened its balance sheet position during the year, with its leverage ratio improving to 0.8x from 0.9x at the end of FY25. This marked the lowest leverage level in the company’s history.

During FY26, the company booked business worth $96 billion, providing strong visibility for near-to-mid-term growth. The order book remained well diversified, with Automotive contributing 75%, Automotive EVs accounting for 22%, and Non-Automotive businesses contributing 3%.

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The company currently has 16 greenfield facilities at different stages of completion, out of which 13 are expected to become operational during FY27. It also announced four new greenfield projects, including two for its Automotive business in Morocco and Poland focused on Wiring Harness operations, and two for its Non-Automotive business in India and Hungary for Logistic Solutions.

Capital expenditure for FY26 stood at ₹5,911 crore. For FY27, the company has guided for capex of around ₹6,000 crore, with a possible variation of plus or minus 10%. Around 50% of the planned FY27 capex will be growth-oriented, out of which nearly 60% will be allocated towards the Non-Automotive business segment.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.