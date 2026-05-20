Samvardhana Motherson Q4 results 2026: Profit, revenue, dividend, other key takeaways of March quarter scorecard

Samvardhana Motherson Q4 results: Automotive components manufacturer Samvardhana Motherson International, on Wednesday, 20 May, reported an overall healthy March quarter earnings, with a strong double-digit rise in consolidated profit and EBITDA. The company said it saw the highest-ever quarterly and annual revenues in Q4FY26 and FY26.

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“FY26 was another defining year for Motherson. We have delivered our best-ever yearly revenues and resilient profitability in a challenging macroeconomic environment. Our long-time focus on diversification helped us outperform the market," said Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, Motherson.

"We continued to remain focused on improving capital efficiency while making strategic investments for future growth to support our customers. The improvement in the leverage ratio and a strong booked business of $96 billion reinforce our commitment to sustainable value creation. We are progressing confidently towards Vision 2030 while navigating unforeseen challenges and pursuing long-term opportunities," Sehgal said.

Samvardhana Motherson Q4 results key highlights Profit sees strong YoY growth Samvardhana Motherson registered an impressive 42.52% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its March quarter (Q4FY26) consolidated net profit (attributable to owners) to ₹1,497.14 crore. In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was ₹1,050.50 crore.

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Sequentially, or on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, Samvardhana Motherson's profit rose by 46.25% from ₹1,023.70 crore in Q3FY26.

For the full financial year 2026, the Motherson's profit rose by 1.5% YoY to ₹3,859.68 crore from ₹3,803.02 crore in FY25.

Revenue rises 17% YoY Total revenue from operations for the quarter under review rose by 17% YoY and 9.23% QoQ to ₹34,309.31 crore. In Q4FY25, revenue was ₹29,316.83 crore while in Q3FY26, it was ₹31,409.39 crore.

For FY26, total revenue rose by nearly 11% to ₹1,26,103.67 crore from ₹1,13,662.57 crore in FY25.

EBITDA jumps 43% YoY Q4 EBITDA jumped 43.4% YoY to ₹3,792 crore, while EBITDA margin grew 11% in the quarter from 9% YoY.

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Dividend for FY26 Samvardhana Motherson's board recommended a final dividend of ₹0.25 per share of face value of ₹1 each for FY26.

The record date to determine shareholders who will be eligible to receive the final dividend is Tuesday, 14 July 2026.

The dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration.

The final dividend will be in addition to an interim dividend of ₹0.35 for FY26. Accordingly, the total dividend for the financial year 2026 would aggregate to ₹0.60 per share against ₹0.57 (post bonus) per share paid for the financial year 2025.

To raise ₹ 5,000 crore through NCDs The board of directors gave an in-principle approval for issuance of rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value of ₹1,00,000 each for an aggregate principal amount of up to ₹5,000 crore on a private placement basis in one or more tranches.



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