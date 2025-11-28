Mint Market
Samvardhana Motherson share price dips after hitting 52-week high. Opportunity to buy?

Samvardhana Motherson shares hit a 52-week high of 116.80, gaining 0.60%. The stock has increased over 7% in four sessions. The company reported a net profit of 827 crore for the September quarter, with revenue rising 8.5% to 30,173 crore.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published28 Nov 2025, 10:56 AM IST
Shares of Samvardhana Motherson hit a 52-week high on Friday, November 28, led by strong buying momentum. The stock gained as much as 0.60% to touch a fresh high of 116.80 apiece on the BSE.

Samvardhana Motherson shares extended gains to the fourth straight session today, gaining more than 7% during this period.

On Friday, the stock opened higher at 116.50 apiece as against its previous close of 116.10. The stock touched a high of 116.80, and an intraday low of 115.65 apiece, falling nearly 1% from its high level.

In early November, Samvardhana Motherson announced a net profit of 827 crore for the September quarter, which was 6% lower than the net profit of 880 crore reported in the previous year. The company’s Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 6.7% compared to last year, reaching 2,611 crore.

Samvardhana Motherson's revenue rose by 8.5% on a year-on-year basis, totalling 30,173 crore. The revenue growth was driven by segments such as wiring harnesses, integrated assemblies, and vision systems.

“We are constructive on Samvardhana Motherson's prospects on the back of strong management capability, inorganic initiatives, pending order book and increasing content. We are increasing FY26E–28E EBITDA by up to 9% factoring in higher modules/polymer and emerging division margins and Yutaka acquisition. We are building in revenue/earnings CAGR of 9%/16% over FY25–28E. Retain ‘BUY’ with an SotP-based target price of 126,” said Nuvama Institutional Equities in its report.

Opportunity to buy?

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, the stock witnessed strong traction this week, rallying nearly 6% and confirming a consolidation breakout. The momentum suggests scope for further upside in the coming sessions.

“A buy-on-dips approach is advised, with the breakout zone of 110–112 now acting as a key support. On the upside, 128–135 remains the short-term target range,” said Bhosale.

Further, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst, LKP Securities, added that the stock is in an uptrend and any dips are likely to be bought into. He recommended a buy or hold on the stock with a stop loss of 112 and an upside target of 123.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

