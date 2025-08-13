Samvardhana Motherson share price jumps 4% after Q1 results 2025. More rally possible?

Samvardhana Motherson International share price ended over 4% higher on Wednesday after the automotive components manufacturer announced its Q1 results today. Samvardhana Motherson shares ended 3.51% higher at ₹93.44 apiece on the BSE.

Samvardhana Motherson reported a net profit of ₹511.84 crore for the first quarter of FY26, registering a sharp decline of 48.5% from ₹994.17 crore in the year-ago period. According to the company, there was a transitory impact on profitability and measures were already underway to mitigate the industry challenges in close collaboration with our customers.

The auto component maker’s consolidated revenue from operations in Q1FY26 grew 4.7% to ₹30,212 crore from ₹28,867.96 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

At the operational level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the June quarter decreased 11.4% to ₹2,458 crore from ₹ ₹2,775 crore, YoY. EBITDA margin in Q1FY26 weakened by 150 basis points (bps) to 8.1% from 9.6%, YoY.

No Impact From US Tariffs The company’s chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said that there will be no material impact on the company’s operations due to the recent US tariffs on India.

“We are well-positioned to navigate evolving tariffs with the majority of our sales in the US being USMCA compliant. For non-USMCA compliant parts, agreements with customers to pass on related costs are in progress, albeit with a lag. Further, recently levied tariffs on India do not have any material impact on our operations,” said Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, Motherson.

While uncertainties in the business environment persist, it also offers inorganic opportunities for growth, he added.

In its investors presentation, Samvardhana Motherson said that the export from India to the USA is less than $10 million for Q1FY26.

Most external contracts are structured as ex-works. For rest, mitigation steps are being taken (e.g. alternative supply chain solutions), the company said.

Expert Views According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, Samvardhana Motherson share price has been trading in a range of ₹87.59–105.53 for the last 17 weeks, with price action showing no signs of directional intent. Volumes have been dull, and intraday ranges are contracting on a daily basis, reflecting a lack of trader and institutional interest.

“Such behaviour indicates the stock is far from a meaningful breakout. For any significant move to develop, a decisive expansion in both price range and volume will be essential. Until then, sideways consolidation is likely to persist, keeping the stock confined within its current boundaries,” said Jain.

