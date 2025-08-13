Samvardhana Motherson share price jumps 4% after Q1 results 2025. More rally possible?

Samvardhana Motherson International share price rose over 4% following its Q1 results, despite a 48.5% decline in net profit to 511.84 crore. The company's consolidated revenue increased 4.7% to 30,212 crore. Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal assured no material impact from US tariffs.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published13 Aug 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Samvardhana Motherson International share price ended over 4% higher on Wednesday after the automotive components manufacturer announced its Q1 results today. Samvardhana Motherson shares ended 3.51% higher at 93.44 apiece on the BSE.

Samvardhana Motherson reported a net profit of 511.84 crore for the first quarter of FY26, registering a sharp decline of 48.5% from 994.17 crore in the year-ago period. According to the company, there was a transitory impact on profitability and measures were already underway to mitigate the industry challenges in close collaboration with our customers.

The auto component maker’s consolidated revenue from operations in Q1FY26 grew 4.7% to 30,212 crore from 28,867.96 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

At the operational level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the June quarter decreased 11.4% to 2,458 crore from 2,775 crore, YoY. EBITDA margin in Q1FY26 weakened by 150 basis points (bps) to 8.1% from 9.6%, YoY.

No Impact From US Tariffs

The company’s chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal said that there will be no material impact on the company’s operations due to the recent US tariffs on India.

“We are well-positioned to navigate evolving tariffs with the majority of our sales in the US being USMCA compliant. For non-USMCA compliant parts, agreements with customers to pass on related costs are in progress, albeit with a lag. Further, recently levied tariffs on India do not have any material impact on our operations,” said Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, Motherson.

While uncertainties in the business environment persist, it also offers inorganic opportunities for growth, he added.

In its investors presentation, Samvardhana Motherson said that the export from India to the USA is less than $10 million for Q1FY26.

Most external contracts are structured as ex-works. For rest, mitigation steps are being taken (e.g. alternative supply chain solutions), the company said.

Expert Views

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, Samvardhana Motherson share price has been trading in a range of 87.59–105.53 for the last 17 weeks, with price action showing no signs of directional intent. Volumes have been dull, and intraday ranges are contracting on a daily basis, reflecting a lack of trader and institutional interest.

“Such behaviour indicates the stock is far from a meaningful breakout. For any significant move to develop, a decisive expansion in both price range and volume will be essential. Until then, sideways consolidation is likely to persist, keeping the stock confined within its current boundaries,” said Jain.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

