Samvardhana Motherson share price jumps after this acquisition update

Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International rose by 2.5% on Tuesday, March 17, after the company provided an update regarding its acquisition strategy aimed at enhancing its international presence.

Through its indirectly owned subsidiary Motherson Global Investments B.V., the company is in the process of acquiring an 81% stake with voting rights in Yutaka Giken Co, along with an 11% stake in Shinnichi Kogyo Co Ltd.

Advertisement

As part of the transaction framework, a crucial step involved the acquisition of complete ownership in Yutaka Autoparts India Private Limited (YAIPL). The company had previously signed a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) on March 11, 2026, and has now successfully finalized the transaction on March 16, 2026, after meeting all required conditions.

With the completion of this process, YAIPL has become a fully owned subsidiary of the company, representing an important advancement in strengthening its position in global automotive component markets, said the company in an exchange filing.

Moreover, Samvardhana Motherson International has scheduled a meeting of its Board of Directors on March 19, 2026, to discuss the possibility of declaring an interim dividend for equity shareholders for the fiscal year 2025-26.

Advertisement

The announcement was made on March 12, 2026, following SEBI regulations, with Company Secretary Alok Goel endorsing the official notice that was sent to NSE and BSE.

Samvardhana Motherson Q3 Results Samvardhana Motherson announced a consolidated net profit of ₹1,024 crore for the third quarter of FY26, reflecting a 16.5% increase compared to the ₹879 crore net profit recorded in Q3 FY25.

During the quarter in question, the company’s revenue from operations grew approximately 14.5% year-on-year to ₹31,409.39 crore. The firm stated that this constitutes its highest quarterly revenue to date, despite existing market uncertainties. EBITDA increased by 10% YoY to reach ₹3,042 crore.

Samvardhana Motherson share price today Samvardhana Motherson share price today opened at ₹115.45 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹116 per share, and an intraday low of ₹113.75 per share.

Advertisement

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, after a four-week corrective phase, Motherson has approached a critical technical juncture, testing its 50-week moving average near 111 — a key medium-term support. The current setup suggests a potential dead cat bounce, with immediate upside toward the 10-day EMA at 119, followed by 121 as the next resistance band.

"However, the broader weekly structure remains consolidative, indicating a lack of strong directional conviction. Volume participation during the bounce will be key to validate strength. Failure to hold above 111 would negate recovery attempts and reopen downside risk.

Near term, traders may watch for range-bound moves with a slight upward bias, while a decisive breakout above 121 could shift momentum in favor of bulls," said Jain.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.