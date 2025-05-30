Samvardhana Motherson share price rises 2% post Q4 results, Dividend announcement: Should you Buy or Sell the stock?

Stock Market Today_ Samvardhana Motherson share price gained more than 2% in morning trades of Friday, post Q4 results, Dividend announcement: Should you Buy or Sell the stock?

Analyst Views post Q4 Results- Jefferies India Pvt Ltd post Q4 Results said that Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd performance missed estimates however expansions in Electronics is a positive

Samvardhana Motherson reported Q4 Earnings before Interest tax depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA fell 10% YoY, and was 11% below Jefferies estimates led by lower margins. EBITDA margins contracted 4.3 percentage points YoY in polymers, and one percentage points YoY in vision and integrated assemblies. In a tough macro,

However Jefferies added that Samvardhana Motherson is rapidly expanding its non-auto business, especially in electronics. Besides glass manufacturing, it is now setting up plants for components for semis equipment and for PCBA for autos. They have cut FY26-27 estimated earnings per share or EPS by 14-19%, but retain their Buy ratings with a revised price target of Rs180.

Q4 Results - Samvardhan Motherson has delivered a robust performance in FY25, reporting its highest-ever sales of Rs113,663 crore, marking a 15% YoY growth. Ebitda grew by 17% to ₹10,877 crore, and Net profit surged 40% to ₹3,803 crore, underscoring strong operational efficiency and cost discipline. In Q4FY25, revenue rose 6% to ₹29,316.83 crore, while EBITDA declined slightly by 1.6%, with margins compressing 70 bps — hinting at short-term cost pressures. Despite this, net profit rose 20% to ₹1,050.5 crore.

Nomura Research View Weak volume growth outlook and US tariff uncertainty remain growth headwinds for Samvardhan Motherson said Nomura. Hence, they have lowered organic growth in polymer/vision to 0% versus 5% earlier. However, ramp-up in the consumer electronics and entry into newer segments, with potential acquisition opportunities can keep driving strong earnings growth and diversify its mix further, added Nomura.

They have raised their target Price to earnings to 19 times (18x earlier), in the middle of its expected trading band of 18-20 times , to factor in potential upside from new segments, inorganic opportunities, etc. Nomura arrives at its new Target price of ₹170 ( ₹155 earlier) with current valuation at 17.5 times FY27F EPS being attractive, given a 27% EPS CAGR over FY25-27 estimates.

Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities said that the company outpaced the industry by ~15%, supported by content growth and M&A synergies. A solid ROCE of 17.2%, despite ongoing capex and expansions, indicates prudent capital allocation. Leverage remains comfortable at 0.9x Net Debt/EBITDA, with working capital improvements likely to support further deleveraging. Strategic investments of ₹4,433 crore in FY25 align with its calibrated growth approach. With 14 greenfield projects in progress and 9 expected to launch in FY26, future growth appears well-anchored.

The booked business value of $88+ billion, including non-auto segments, reflects successful diversification. A bonus issue (1:2) adds shareholder value. The company has effectively mitigated trade barriers and maintained strong customer engagement. Mother-son’s adaptability and global-local strategy reinforce its position for sustained long-term growth, said Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities