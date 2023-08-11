Samvardhana Motherson share price up 22% in last three months; should you buy?

Erasing losses of the previous session, shares of Samvardhana Motherson International rose almost 3 per cent in the morning trade on BSE on Friday, a day after the company reported its June quarter scorecard. The stock opened at ₹98.51 against the previous close of ₹95.83 and rose 3 per cent to the intraday high of ₹98.66 on BSE in Friday's trade so far.

The stock ended 2.77 per cent lower on Thursday after the auto components maker announced its June quarter scorecard.

In the last three months, shares of Samvardhana Motherson have gained over 22 per cent while the BSE Sensex has gained just 6 per cent in the same period.

The stock traded 1.79 per cent higher at ₹97.55 around 9:50 am on BSE. The rise in stock price on Friday morning could be attributed to positive reviews by brokerage firms after the company's Q1 numbers.

Samvardhana Motherson on Thursday said its consolidated net profit jumped over four-fold to ₹601 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. The company had reported a net profit of ₹141 crore for the April-June quarter of last fiscal. Total revenue from operations rose to ₹22,462 crore in the June quarter as against ₹17,654 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Brokrages largely positive

Most brokerage firms appear positive about the stock as they maintained their earlier views on it after the June quarter results.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services maintained a buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹115, implying a 20 per cent upside potential in the stock prices.

The brokerage firm believes the company should continue to benefit substantially from easing supply-side issues and receding cost headwinds, leading to strong growth and balance sheet deleveraging.

Motilal Oswal has maintained its FY25E EPS (earnings per share) estimates but increased its FY24E EPS estimates by 6 per cent to factor in a better operating performance across businesses and lower tax. The brokerage firm has not factored in the performance of new acquisitions in its consolidated estimates.

"The stock trades at reasonable valuations of 22 times and 19.5 times FY24E and FY25E consolidated EPS, respectively. Our positive view on Motherson remains intact based on an industry recovery, execution of a strong order book for Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group BV (SMRPBV), receding cost inflation, and capacities in place for growth," said the brokerage firm.

Nuvama Wealth Management, too, maintained its buy call on the stock. It raised the target price on the stock to ₹110 from ₹105 earlier and also raised the FY25E EPS estimates by 5 per cent.

"We remain upbeat on Europe/North America PVs, and estimate volume CAGR of 7 per cent/8 per cent for CY22–24E. The domestic PV industry is likely to clock a 6 per cent CAGR over FY23–25E. This, along with inorganic efforts should drive revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 23 per cent/36 per cent over FY23– 25E," said Nuvama.

Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities maintained an 'add' rating on the stock and slightly raised the target price to ₹105 from ₹100.

The brokerage firm increased its FY24-26 EBITDA estimates by 1-2 per cent on assumptions of higher revenue growth driven by a steady recovery in global automotive volumes.

"We have fine-tuned our EPS estimates on higher depreciation and interest cost assumptions. With the near-term outlook gradually improving led by a steady recovery in the EU, we believe the company is well-positioned to benefit given a strong order book (20 per cent of booked business is from EV OEMs as of FY2023), improvement in content as customers globally shift towards EV and growing premiumisation trend across segments," Kotak said.

The brokerage firm believes a decline in energy and gas prices will support profitability.

