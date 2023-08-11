Samvardhana Motherson share price up 22% in last three months; should you buy?3 min read 11 Aug 2023, 10:02 AM IST
In the last three months, shares of Samvardhana Motherson have gained over 22 per cent while the BSE Sensex has gained just 6 per cent in the same period. The company's consolidated net profit jumped over four-fold to ₹601 crore for Q1FY24.
Erasing losses of the previous session, shares of Samvardhana Motherson International rose almost 3 per cent in the morning trade on BSE on Friday, a day after the company reported its June quarter scorecard. The stock opened at ₹98.51 against the previous close of ₹95.83 and rose 3 per cent to the intraday high of ₹98.66 on BSE in Friday's trade so far.
