Shares of Samvardhana Motherson Automotive rallied more than 2% to ₹84 apiece on the BSE in Monday's opening deals after the company during the weekend informed that it has inked a pact to acquire Germany-based SAS Autosystemtechnik GmbH at an enterprise value of 540 million euros (around ₹4,789 crore).

“Transaction valuation appear reasonable: The transaction EV of EUR540mn implies 5.3x CY22 EV/EBITDA. This is a tad higher than the current trading multiples of European auto component companies such as Faurecia and Plastic Omnium that are at 4.0x-4.7x CY22 EV/ EBITDA and 3.6-4.4x CY23E EV/EBITDA on consensus estimates; however, the deal valuation still appears reasonable taking into account some control premium. SAMIL intends to fund the transaction through a mix of debt and internal accruals, and expects the deal to be EPS accretive," said global brokerage Jefferies which has a Hold rating on Samvardhana Motherson shares with a target price of ₹70 apiece.

Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group BV (SMRPBV), a unit of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL), has entered into an agreement with FORVIA Group firm Faurecia to acquire SAS Autosystemtechnik. Completion of the envisaged transaction will be subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected by the second quarter of FY24.

"We have always added new products and technologies to closely serve our customers in a more cohesive way. The acquisition of SAS is an important step in this direction. This acquisition will transform Motherson Group to be a leading assembler of cockpits modules globally, with a special focus on EV models," Motherson Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal noted.

