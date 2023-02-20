Samvardhana Motherson shares surge on new acquisition. What this deal means for the stock?
- Samvardhana Motherson Automotive shares rallied more than 2% to ₹84 apiece on the BSE
Shares of Samvardhana Motherson Automotive rallied more than 2% to ₹84 apiece on the BSE in Monday's opening deals after the company during the weekend informed that it has inked a pact to acquire Germany-based SAS Autosystemtechnik GmbH at an enterprise value of 540 million euros (around ₹4,789 crore).
