“Transaction valuation appear reasonable: The transaction EV of EUR540mn implies 5.3x CY22 EV/EBITDA. This is a tad higher than the current trading multiples of European auto component companies such as Faurecia and Plastic Omnium that are at 4.0x-4.7x CY22 EV/ EBITDA and 3.6-4.4x CY23E EV/EBITDA on consensus estimates; however, the deal valuation still appears reasonable taking into account some control premium. SAMIL intends to fund the transaction through a mix of debt and internal accruals, and expects the deal to be EPS accretive," said global brokerage Jefferies which has a Hold rating on Samvardhana Motherson shares with a target price of ₹70 apiece.