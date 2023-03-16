Samvardhana Motherson shares tank over 10% after promoter sells 3.4% stake via block deals1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 11:27 AM IST
- Samvardhana Motherson promoter Sumitomo Wiring Systems sells 3.4 per cent stake in the company through block deals to fund partial debt repayment
Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL) plunged 10.94 per cent to trade at ₹68.40 on the NSE in Thursday's intra-day trade after promoter Sumitomo Wiring Systems (SWS) sold 3.4 per cent stake in the company through block deals to fund partial debt repayment.
