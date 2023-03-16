“Sumitomo Wiring Systems, Ltd, Japan (hereinafter referred as ‘SWS’), a promoter of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (hereinafter referred as ‘SAMIL’) has intimated selling of 3.4% shares held in SAMIL through ‘bulk deal’ at stock exchange in India, as part of global deleveraging strategy to fund partial debt prepayment of SWS group in the rising interest environment," the company said in a filing.