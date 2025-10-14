Samvardhana Motherson to declare Q2 results 2025 on this date. Check details

Auto ancillary company Samvardhana Motherson informed the stock exchanges today, October 14, that its board will meet next month to consider and approve the financial results for the July-September quarter (Q2) of the ongoing fiscal year (FY2025-26).

The company's board is slated to meet on November 13, 2025.

“This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, November 13, 2025, inter alia, to consider, approve the unaudited standalone financial results and consolidated financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025,” the company said in an exchange filing today.

Also Read | PSU bank stock PNB to announce Q2 results 2025 on this date. Details here

It added that a presentation on the unaudited financial results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025, shall be made on the same day after the meeting.

Samvardhana Motherson Q1 results In the preceding quarter of the ongoing fiscal (Q1 FY26), Samvardhana Motherson reported a 46% decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹606 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, hit by a volatile business environment, as per a PTI report.

The auto components major's net profit stood at ₹1,115 crore in the April-June quarter of the last fiscal.

Also Read | REC board to meet on this date to declare Q2 results, interim dividend

Revenue from operations rose to ₹30,212 crore for the June quarter as against ₹29,317 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Industry headwinds and volatility had a transitory impact on profitability, the company had said.

Samvardhana Motherson share price Shares of Samvardhana Motherson were trading in the green despite a tepid trend in the Indian stock market today. The large-cap stock rose over 1% to the day's high of ₹105.30 on the BSE today.

Despite this rise, Samvardhana Motherson share price has lost 26% in a year, even though it has rebounded well, rising 33.55% in six months. The stock has given multibagger gains on a longer time frame of five years, rising 167%.

Also Read | Reliance Industries to report its Q2 results 2025 on this date; details here

As of 3.10 pm, Samvardhana Motherson was trading at ₹105.25 on the BSE, up 1.01%.