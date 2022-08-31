Bonus shares six times in 10 years. Do you own this auto sector stock?2 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 12:39 PM IST
- The auto ancillary company has declared bonus shares issues six times in the last 10 years - all in the ratio of 1:2
Samvardhana Motherson International Limited's (formerly know as Motherson Sumi Systems Limited) has been one of the Indian companies who has consistently rewarded to its shareholders over the long term in a way of issuing bonus shares. The auto ancillary company has declared bonus issues six times in the last 10 years i.e., since 2012, with all announced in the ratio of 1:2.