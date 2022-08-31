Bonus shares six times in 10 years. Do you own this auto sector stock?

The recent bonus shares issue of the company has been announced in August this year as the board recommended the issue in the ratio of 1:2, subject to shareholders' approval. “The board of directors of the Company in its meeting held, i.e., August 16, 2022, has recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1 (one) bonus equity share against 2 (two) existing equity shares, subject to approval of the shareholders," the company had informed in an exchange filing.