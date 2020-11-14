Samvat 2077: Here are top 10 stock picks of Samco

HDFC Life Insurance, Pidilite Industries, Bharat Rasayan Ltd, L&T, and Bharti Airtel are among the top stock picks of domestic brokerage Samco for Samvat 2077.

"The portolio includes a mix of large and quality mid cap stocks which have the ability to withstand volality and emerge stronger in the next 12 months. Investors can invest in these 10 recommended stocks keeping their liquidity and risk-taking ability in mind. Samco Research expects an upside of 15% on the entire portfolio of 10 stocks," Samco said in a note.

Here are top 10 stock picks of Samco for Samvat 2077:

HDFC Life Insurance

Pidilite Industries

Bharat Rasayan Ltd.

L&T

Bharti Airtel

Kotak Mahindra Bank

HDFC

Dixon Technologies

Marico

Ambuja Cements

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty today surged to lifetime highs as investors built up fresh positions in the special Muhurat trading session to mark the beginning of Hindu Samvat year 2077. The 30-share BSE Sensex soared 194.98 points or 0.45 per cent to close at a record 43,637.98. Intra-day, it hit its all-time high of 43,830.93.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 60.30 points, or 0.47 per cent, to finish at its lifetime high of 12,780.25. It touched an intra-day record of 12,828.70 during the session.

123 listElement-graph-11605366786607-123

Brokers said buying activity gathered momentum as investors opened their new books on the first session of Samvat 2077. A similar trend was seen in the broader markets, with the BSE small-cap index jumping 0.84 per cent and the mid-cap gauge gaining 0.62 per cent. In the previous Samvat 2076, the BSE Sensex gained 4,384.94 points or 11.22 per cent, while the Nifty rallied 1,136.05 points or 9.80 per cent.

The BSE and NSE will remain closed on Monday (November 16) on the occasion of 'Diwali Balipratipada'.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth ₹1,935.92 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors sold to the tune of ₹2,462.42 crore, as per provisional exchange data. (With Agency Inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via