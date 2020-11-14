Samvat 2077: Here are top 10 stock picks of Samco

Brokers said buying activity gathered momentum as investors opened their new books on the first session of Samvat 2077. A similar trend was seen in the broader markets, with the BSE small-cap index jumping 0.84 per cent and the mid-cap gauge gaining 0.62 per cent. In the previous Samvat 2076, the BSE Sensex gained 4,384.94 points or 11.22 per cent, while the Nifty rallied 1,136.05 points or 9.80 per cent.