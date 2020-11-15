Samvat 2077 Muhurat trading: Sensex, Nifty soar to lifetime highs

"Indian markets opened gap up on muhurat trading session, as is usually the case, but gave up some part of the gains. IT, Realty and Pharma led the gains. Volumes remained high even for the shortened session. Smallcap indices did even better taking cues from Russel 2000 index in the US which outperformed the other indices last week," says Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities on Saturday's Muhurat Trading session.