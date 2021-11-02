Samvat 2077 set to see markets post their best gains in over a decade

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty gained around 40% to touch new highs during the year, which was marked by a pandemic outbreak that set back the economy. The Nifty crossed the 18,000-mark and the Sensex the 60,000-mark during the year, both for the first time. After last week’s decline, markets rebounded on Monday, lifted by global cues and high indirect tax collections. The BSE Sensex rose 831.53 points or 1.40% to end at 60,138.46, while the Nifty gained 258 points or 1.46% at 17,929.65.