Samvat 2077 - The year of unicorns and technology

Given a slew of significant economic data releases and the ongoing earnings season, the volatility experienced this week is expected to persist into the forthcoming week as well. The United States and China’s inflation figures will influence global markets. As long as inflation remains a concern, even D-Street investors will closely monitor domestic inflation rate, which has remained within the RBI’s comfort zone. However, an inflation rate that is sustainably higher than its tolerance level, coupled with the stance adopted by Fed on the interest rate hike this week, may nudge the RBI to consider adopting a hawkish stance and begin policy tightening sooner than anticipated. Nifty50 ended the week at 17,829.20, up by 0.89%.

