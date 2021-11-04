“The company has been a consistent wealth creator for its stakeholders for over 5 years now with an average ROE of 28% and ROCE of 39%. The gross margins of the company have taken a hit in the most recent quarter primarily due to rising crude and chemical prices. However, the company remains confident to take price increase in its products and to maintain its EBITDA margins in the 18-20% range. With the shift in the sector from unorganized to organized players expected to propel its medium to long-term growth, we remain positive on the paint-maker due to its strong portfolio mix coupled with a robust distribution channel."