“After the spectacular returns of in Samvat 2078 investors should prepare for modest returns in Samvat 2078. However, as always, certain sectors and individual stocks will outperform. The challenge is to identify these potential winners. Sectoral rotation always happens. One of the best performing sectors during Samvat 2078 would be banking since there are clear signals of credit growth, which was muted last year," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.