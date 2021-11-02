Samvat 2077 started off with a robust bull run led by outperformance in the broader market. Benchmarks Nifty and Sensex touched new life time highs by surpassing 18,000 and 60,000 mark respectively for the first time in history. Nifty has given around 43% returns in Samvat 2077 so far, while mid and smallcaps also witnessed a stellar rally as all sectors delivered positive returns.

For Samvat 2078, domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal expects travel & tourism sector to play out amid unlocking theme that may lead to leisure segment do well over next 6-12 months.

The brokerage also believes that real estate is on the cusp of an upcycle with several macro factors supporting like low interest rates, benign prices and rising affordability coupled with low home ownership in India.

“The pandemic has provided long term growth drivers for certain sectors like increased spending on Technology and change in consumer behaviour for QSR which is providing them with long term growth visibility," Motilal Oswal added.

Based on the above mentioned key themes that it believes will play out, Motilal Oswal's top Diwali stock picks for Samvat 2078 includes Tata Motors, SBI, Trident, APL Apollo, Varun Beverages, Infosys, Macrotech, UltraTech, Orient Electric.

Another brokerage Axis Securities said Samvat 2078 much brighter and more promising probable that growth will revive sooner with higher economic activities.

Factoring in all the recent economic and market developments, Axis Securities' believes housing and banking will be major themes to watch out for in 2022 on account of their improved outlook and current lower interest rate regime. The infra sector is an emerging theme as the government augments its spending in this space moving forward, Axis said.

Digital and cloud will continue to remain major long-term structural themes. The demand for Home improvement has bolstered and continues to be robustin 2022. The brokerage also expects travel & Tourism stands to be a more promising theme, which has further gained momentum post a pick-up in the vaccination drive, it said.

Based on these themes, Axis Securities' top diwali picks are SBI Life Insurance, ICICI Securities, Cholamandalam Investment, Can Fin Homes, KNR construction, ACC, Cyient, Mindtree, APL Apollo Tubes, Safari Industries.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

