Diwali is less than two weeks away and investors will be looking to grab the opportunity in stock markets in an auspicious one-hour trading session which will be held on October 24th. It will be called Muhurat trading. The year 2022 is full of roller-coaster shocks in the market as sentiments are volatile due to macroeconomic uncertainties like geopolitical tension, inflationary pressures, monetary policy tightening, and global economic slowdown among others. In such scenarios, investing in the right stock in the Muhurat trading will be vital.

According to ICICI Direct's report, in the banking basket, two private bank stocks are Muhurat picks.

In its Muhurat picks report, the stock brokerage said, "The Year 2022 has been marked by volatility on account of a wide variety of global new flows ranging from geopolitical issues, higher inflation (mainly food and energy) and hawkish action of central banks. This has led to a decline in global equities, mainly in the US and Europe. Amid all this negativity, India has relatively outperformed global peers in terms of all economic parameters (CAPEX spend, discretionary consumption, robust pick-up in banking activity, etc). The same is reflected across Indian equity markets."

ICICI Direct sees reasonable opportunities across the market spectrum with the key filter being quality.

Here's why you could buy these two private bank stocks.

Axis Bank:

This private banker is one of the largest private sector banks in India with a balance sheet size of ₹11.5 lakh crore as on June 2022.

In terms of advances, Axis Bank has reported ~13% CAGR in the last five years and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% in FY22-24E. Further, the bank is focusing more on the retail segment, which has a share of ~60%, primarily mortgage loans. More than 80% of unsecured loans are given to the salaried segment. ICICI Direct said, "We believe pedalling business growth with higher share of unsecured loans in incremental business will continue to aid margin uptick."

ICICI Direct in its report said, "We believe incremental provisions will be on the lower side resulting in lower credit cost, thereby boosting earnings." Further, the brokerage added that with strong capitalisation levels at ~17.8% (tier I at 15.7%), Axis Bank is poised to pedal higher business growth, going ahead.

According to the brokerage, robust business growth, improving operational efficiency and synergy benefits from the Citi acquisition would reflect positively on the bank's earnings trajectory and price performance. It added, "We believe Axis Bank will deliver an RoA, RoE of ~1.5%, ~15%, respectively, over FY22-24E."

ICICI Direct has set a buying range for Axis Bank between ₹780-815 apiece. The target price set for the bank is ₹970 apiece.

On BSE, Axis Bank shares closed at ₹802.25 apiece down by 0.76% on Thursday. Year-to-date, the shares have climbed by more than 15%. However, from last Diwali which was on November 4, 2021, Axis Bank shares have surged by nearly 7% as of now.

The bank is set to announce its September 2022 quarterly results on October 20.

City Union Bank:

This Tamil Nadu-based bank is an old private sector bank with a primary focus on MSME and Agri loans that form 61% of overall advances. Total of 99% of its advances is secure in nature.

According to ICICI Direct's note, the bank reported ~10% CAGR in advances in the last five years and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13% in FY22-24E. With a revival in the economy, the management has also revised its credit growth guidance upwards to 15-18%, which is encouraging. Advances to the top 20 borrowers constitute ~5.3% of total advances (lower in the past few years), indicating the bank’s focus on a granular loan book.

After the impact of Covid lockdowns, City Union Bank's asset quality hiccups seem to be fading away as incremental stress formation remains under control. Due to lower slippages, the bank's GNPA and NNPA were at 4.6% and 2.8%, respectively, as of June 2022.

ICICI Direct's note said, "The management has guided that recoveries and upgrades will be higher compared to fresh slippages in FY23E. However, higher slippages from the restructured book can be a spoilsport."

The brokerage cited that the bank is aiming to strengthen its digital platform and branch expansion, which will keep opex elevated in the near term. Revival in MSME is expected to benefit credit offtake as well as recoveries in the stressed asset pool. Steady margins at ~4% and healthy business growth will aid operational performance and return ratios.

"We believe City Union Bank will deliver RoA, RoE of ~1.5%, ~13%, respectively, in FY22-24E," ICICI Direct added, "with healthy CRAR at ~20.5% (tier I at 19.4%), the bank is expected to continue higher business growth in FY22-24E without any significant dilution."

ICICI Direct recommends buying in City Union in the range of ₹170-185 per share for a target price of ₹215 per share.

On BSE, City Union Bank shares ended at ₹181.95 apiece down by 1.83% on Thursday. Year-to-date, City Union's shares surged by over 31%. While from last year's Diwali, the shares have jumped by nearly 8% as of now.

On BSE and NSE, Muhurat trading will begin in the equity, equity, and derivative segment on the evening of October 24th from 6:15 PM and will end after one hour at 7:15 PM. The pre-opening session will begin at 6:00 PM and it will end at 6:08 PM.

This Diwali comes at Vikram Samvat 2079 which is the Hindu New Year that began on April 2, 2022.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.