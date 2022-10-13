Samvat 2079: Two private bank stocks are Muhurat picks this Diwali. Here's why

Diwali is less than two weeks away and investors will be looking to grab the opportunity in stock markets in an auspicious one-hour trading session which will be held on October 24th. It will be called Muhurat trading. The year 2022 is full of roller-coaster shocks in the market as sentiments are volatile due to macroeconomic uncertainties like geopolitical tension, inflationary pressures, monetary policy tightening, and global economic slowdown among others. In such scenarios, investing in the right stock in the Muhurat trading will be vital.

