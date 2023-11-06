Samvat 2080: Chola Securities lists top 9 stocks for Diwali; RIL among fundamental picks, DLF among technicals
It has selected quality stocks on technical as well as fundamental parameters. For the medium-term to long-term time frame, the overall bias is positive for the Indian market with much upside potential visible, it said.
After reaching an all-time high this year, the market experienced some profit-taking, pulling back to around 18,837 levels, which represents a decline of approximately 6.84 percent. This correction was necessary to allow the bulls to take a breather before potentially resuming their upward momentum.
