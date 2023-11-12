Samvat 2080: ‘Indian economy poised for investment in equity, bonds and gold’
Diwali 2023: Samvat 2079 belonged to mid and smallcap stocks. The performance of the Nifty Midcap100 and NiftySmallcap100 index has been strong at 32% & 37%, respectively, led by a revamp in retail inflow in the latter half of the Samvat. The retail flow was from both the direct category and through mutual fund. Meanwhile, large-cap stocks delivered a steady positive return, the Nifty100 index is 8%.
