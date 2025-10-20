Samvat 2081–2082, and three Muhurat trading stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman

The transition from Samvat 2081 to Samvat 2082 was marked by a complex interplay of global headwinds, domestic policy shifts, and evolving investor sentiment. Indian equities delivered subdued returns, with large caps barely inching forward, while sectoral churn and mid-to-small cap volatility defined the broader market landscape. Despite external pressures, the resilience of domestic flows and selective sectoral strength kept the market afloat, setting the stage for cautious optimism in the year ahead.

Market performance highlights

Samvat 2081 was a year of consolidation for Indian equities. The benchmark Nifty 50 rose by a modest 4.5–6.2%, a stark contrast to the post-pandemic rallies that saw gains exceeding 40%. The broader Nifty 500 index managed a 3.9% uptick, reflecting the narrow breadth of market participation. Notably, only about 4% of listed stocks surged over 50%, underscoring the selective nature of the rally.

The BSE Smallcap Index suffered a steep 15.5% decline, its worst performance in six Samvat years. This underperformance highlighted the risk-off sentiment among investors, particularly in the face of global volatility and stretched valuations. Midcaps fared slightly better but still lagged, with the Nifty Midcap 100 posting a flat to mildly positive return.

Precious metals, surprisingly, stole the spotlight—gold surged nearly 50% and silver rallied 60%, reflecting a flight to safety amid geopolitical tensions and inflation concerns.

Key sector trends and movers

Sector rotation was a defining theme in Samvat 2081. Defensive plays and policy-linked segments outperformed, while growth-oriented and export-driven sectors faced headwinds.

Auto sector : The Nifty Auto Index climbed 16%, buoyed by strong domestic demand, easing supply chain constraints, and robust earnings from leading OEMs.

: The Nifty Auto Index climbed 16%, buoyed by strong domestic demand, easing supply chain constraints, and robust earnings from leading OEMs. PSU banks : Public sector banks staged a comeback, with the Nifty PSU Bank Index gaining 14%, driven by improving asset quality, credit growth, and government support.

: Public sector banks staged a comeback, with the Nifty PSU Bank Index gaining 14%, driven by improving asset quality, credit growth, and government support. Metals : The Nifty Metal Index rose 10%, supported by global commodity price stability and infrastructure-led demand.

: The Nifty Metal Index rose 10%, supported by global commodity price stability and infrastructure-led demand. Defence: The Nifty Defence Index emerged as a standout, surging 26%, reflecting increased government spending and strategic interest in indigenous defence manufacturing.

Conversely, sectors like IT, FMCG, and Energy faced pressure, declining between 4–14%. IT services were hit by global tech slowdown and margin compression, while FMCG struggled with input cost inflation and muted rural demand.

Driving forces and events

The first half of Samvat 2081 was turbulent. The Nifty 50 corrected nearly 16%, while broader indices fell deeper. Key drivers included:

Global trade tensions : The Trump administration imposed steep tariffs on Indian imports—25% in August, doubled to 50% by late August—in retaliation for India’s strategic oil and defence purchases from Russia. This triggered uncertainty around Indo-US trade relations.

: The Trump administration imposed steep tariffs on Indian imports—25% in August, doubled to 50% by late August—in retaliation for India’s strategic oil and defence purchases from Russia. This triggered uncertainty around Indo-US trade relations. Bond yield surge : Rising US bond yields led to capital outflows from emerging markets, including India, pressuring equity valuations and liquidity.

: Rising US bond yields led to capital outflows from emerging markets, including India, pressuring equity valuations and liquidity. Domestic earnings slowdown : Corporate earnings growth decelerated, especially in consumption and export-linked sectors, dampening investor enthusiasm.

: Corporate earnings growth decelerated, especially in consumption and export-linked sectors, dampening investor enthusiasm. Capex cuts: A reduction in government capital expenditure further weighed on infrastructure and industrial segments.

However, the second half saw a turnaround:

Policy support : A GST rate cut in September and income tax exemption for earners up to ₹ 12 lakh boosted consumption, especially in retail and FMCG segments.

: A GST rate cut in September and income tax exemption for earners up to 12 lakh boosted consumption, especially in retail and FMCG segments. Retail investor resilience: Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) inflows exceeded ₹ 2.5 lakh crore, providing a strong domestic cushion against persistent FII selling. This retail strength was pivotal in stabilizing the market.

Bharti Airtel Ltd (Current market price: ₹ 2,012)

BHARTIARTL: Buy above: ₹2,015 | Stop: ₹1,970 | Target: ₹2,170 (Multiday)

Why it’s recommended : Bharti Airtel is a global communications solutions provider headquartered in India, ranking among the top three mobile operators worldwide. After testing the cloud support region, the prices are seen reviving. Also, the bounce in RSI from the neutral zone augurs well for the prices. With the long body bullish candle seen in the last few sessions we can consider going long.

: Bharti Airtel is a global communications solutions provider headquartered in India, ranking among the top three mobile operators worldwide. After testing the cloud support region, the prices are seen reviving. Also, the bounce in RSI from the neutral zone augurs well for the prices. With the long body bullish candle seen in the last few sessions we can consider going long. Key metrics P/E : 49.49, 52-week high : ₹ 2,045.50 Volume : 6.74M

Technical analysis : Support at ₹ 1,955; resistance at ₹ 2,250

: Support at 1,955; resistance at 2,250 Risk factors : Automotive market's cyclicality, the ongoing transition to electric vehicles, and exposure to international market risks.

: Automotive market's cyclicality, the ongoing transition to electric vehicles, and exposure to international market risks. Buy : Above ₹ 2,015

: Above 2,015 Target price : ₹ 2,170 in 3 months

: 2,170 in 3 months Stop loss: ₹ 1,970

TVS Motor (Current marker price: ₹ 3,654)

TVSMOTOR: Buy above: ₹3,660 | Stop: ₹3,580 | Target: ₹3,870 (Multiday)

Why it’s recommended : TVS Motor Company is a major Indian manufacturer of two- and three-wheelers, known for a wide range of products from mopeds to high-performance motorcycles and electric vehicles. After the consolidation over the last few days we can now observe that the prices are seen holding at the TS & KS bands and producing a revival. With the momentum showing a rebound from the neutral zones in the last few days are now seen holding, indicating a possibility of some upward bounce as a rounding pattern is seen forming with volumes. Can look to go long.

: TVS Motor Company is a major Indian manufacturer of two- and three-wheelers, known for a wide range of products from mopeds to high-performance motorcycles and electric vehicles. After the consolidation over the last few days we can now observe that the prices are seen holding at the TS & KS bands and producing a revival. With the momentum showing a rebound from the neutral zones in the last few days are now seen holding, indicating a possibility of some upward bounce as a rounding pattern is seen forming with volumes. Can look to go long. Key metrics P/E : 59.67 52-week high : ₹ 3,658.50 Volume : 1.17M

Technical analysis : Support at ₹ 3,500; resistance at ₹ 3,900

: Support at 3,500; resistance at 3,900 Risk factors : Volatile rural demand, disruption in the supply chain and execution challenges in new segments

: Volatile rural demand, disruption in the supply chain and execution challenges in new segments Buy : Above ₹ 3,660

: Above 3,660 Target price : ₹ 3,580 in 3 months

: 3,580 in 3 months Stop loss: ₹ 3,870

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (Current market price ₹ 1,004.65)

MOTILALOFS: Buy above: ₹1,005 | Stop: ₹950 | Target: ₹1,095 (Multiday)

Why it’s recommended : Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) is a well-diversified financial services company focused on wealth creation through knowledge. The counter has been consolidating for a while steadily moving higher forming higher high and higher lows for the past few days. With the auto sector continuing to show some promise the long body candle is looking to inch higher. The run up above RSI 60 levels we can look for some upside to emerge in the turnaround. Look to buy.

: Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) is a well-diversified financial services company focused on wealth creation through knowledge. The counter has been consolidating for a while steadily moving higher forming higher high and higher lows for the past few days. With the auto sector continuing to show some promise the long body candle is looking to inch higher. The run up above RSI 60 levels we can look for some upside to emerge in the turnaround. Look to buy. Key metrics P/E : 42.79 52-week high : ₹ 1,040 Volume : 716.16K

Technical analysis : Support at ₹ 925; resistance at ₹ 1,150

: Support at 925; resistance at 1,150 Risk factors : Market volatility, intense competition, and regulatory non-compliance.

: Market volatility, intense competition, and regulatory non-compliance. Buy : Above ₹ 1,005

: Above 1,005 Target price : ₹ 1,130 in 3 months

: 1,130 in 3 months Stop loss: ₹ 950

Conclusion

Samvat 2081 will be etched as a year of resilience and recalibration. Despite muted headline returns and sectoral divergence, Indian equities demonstrated strength through robust retail participation and policy support. The market absorbed global shocks—from trade wars to inflation—and emerged with a more balanced outlook.

As Samvat 2082 begins, investors are turning their gaze toward fundamentally strong sectors, earnings visibility, and domestic growth themes. While caution remains warranted amid global uncertainties, the groundwork for a more rewarding year appears to be in place.

The journey ahead will likely be shaped by earnings delivery, policy continuity, and retail investor conviction. For traders and investors alike, Samvat 2082 offers a fresh canvas—one that rewards discipline, selectivity, and a keen eye for emerging trends.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

