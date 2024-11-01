WhiteOak’s Aashish Somaiyaa on the need to rebalance portfolios in Samvat 2081
Summary
- Shoot for where the rabbit will be, says Somaiyaa, implying that given recent market shifts many portfolios are likely positioned for where the market was last year and a rebalancing may be on the cards.
As India’s equity markets approach Samvat trading—a special session conducted during an auspicious hour on Diwali, 1 November—it would be wise not to focus much on sectors that delivered high returns in recent years, says Aashish Somaiyaa. The chief executive of WhiteOak Capital AMC expects that recent changes in market trends will continue during Samvat 2081, which marks the beginning of a new Hindu year.
Trends have reversed in recent months, with information technology, consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals emerging as the best performers, Somaiyaa said in an interview with Mint, adding that he expects these sectors to perform well in the new trading year, too.
Besides, a shift is occurring across market capitalizations as well. “Over the past month, large caps have outperformed both mid caps and small caps," said Somaiyaa, who’s not unaccustomed to such drastic shifts—following an engineering degree in polymers, he took a master’s course in finance, and began his career in sales before returning to finance.
Edited excerpts: