Transitioning from chemical engineering to the financial markets must have been quite a leap.

Honestly, I wasn’t a great engineer—I became one mainly because in India a lot of boys become engineers first and figured out their path later. I had always wanted to be an engineer since I was a kid, so I did it. But once I was in the field, I realized it wasn’t for me. Back then, engineers were paid very little, and I was always drawn to finance and the stock markets, so I decided to shift gears.