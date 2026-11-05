Samvat 2083 stock Muhurat Trading 2026 Stocks to Buy: HFCL, Varun Beverages, Greaves Cotton - List by Centrum for Diwali

Diwali 2026 stocks to buy: With Samvat 2083 set to begin on Diwali 2026, investors will be looking for stocks that can deliver returns amid changing market conditions, improving corporate earnings and evolving sectoral opportunities.

After a volatile Samvat 2082, valuations across several segments of the Indian equity market have corrected, creating opportunities for investors to identify companies with strong business prospects and the potential to deliver sustained growth.

In its Diwali picks for Samvat 2083, Centrum Finverse Research has identified five fundamental stocks across sectors, including telecom equipment, power generation equipment, food products, FMCG and business process management (BPM).

The brokerage has recommended HFCL, Greaves Cotton, Manorama Industries, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions and Varun Beverages, with projected upside potential ranging from 20% to 32% from their respective prevailing market prices.

Centrum's 5 Diwali stock picks for Samvat 2083 1. HFCL: Target price ₹ 290, upside potential 32% Centrum's top pick is HFCL, which it believes is well positioned to benefit from rising demand for optical fibre and connectivity solutions amid the rapid expansion of AI data centres and hyperscale cloud infrastructure.

The brokerage highlighted the company's strong order book of approximately ₹29,000 crore, equivalent to around 5.4 times FY26 revenue, providing multi-year revenue visibility. Its USD 1.1 billion long-term supply agreement with a global hyperscaler further strengthens the outlook. Capacity expansion in optical fibre and optical fibre cables, alongside growing exports, higher-margin products and defence technology opportunities, is expected to support future growth.

2. Manorama Industries: Target price ₹2,230, upside potential 22%

Centrum sees growth potential in Manorama Industries, supported by its specialty fats and cocoa butter alternatives business.

The brokerage highlighted the company's ₹460 crore capacity expansion programme over the next two to three years, covering additional refining, fractionation and processing capacities.

Forward integration into cocoa butter alternatives and a manufacturing facility in Burkina Faso are expected to improve value addition and operational efficiency. Increasing sales of premium products, an established sourcing network across India and West Africa, and long-standing relationships with multinational customers are also expected to support revenue growth and margin expansion.

3. Inventurus Knowledge Solutions: Target price ₹2,100, upside potential 22%

Centrum sees significant growth opportunities for Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (IKS) in the US healthcare outsourcing market, estimated at USD 260 billion, of which only around $35 billion has been outsourced.

Rising healthcare costs, physician shortages and increasing compliance requirements could accelerate outsourcing adoption. The acquisitions of Aquity and TruBridge have expanded IKS' addressable market, clinical documentation capabilities and access to rural hospitals. The brokerage also highlighted the company's growing use of AI in medical documentation, coding and revenue-cycle management, which could improve productivity, strengthen client relationships and support sustained earnings growth.

4. Greaves Cotton: Target price ₹250, upside potential 21%

Centrum's investment rationale for Greaves Cotton centres on the growth potential of its Energy Solutions business, which reported 36% year-on-year growth in Q2 FY27, supported by demand for gensets, particularly from infrastructure and data centres.

The brokerage expects aftermarket services and annual maintenance contracts, backed by an installed base of over 100,000 gensets, to provide recurring revenue and improve margins. It also sees a turnaround opportunity in Greaves Electric Mobility. Management's focus on exports, industrialisation and distribution expansion further supports the company's growth outlook. Centrum Finverse

5. Varun Beverages: Target price ₹475, upside potential 20%

Centrum expects Varun Beverages to benefit from India's relatively low per-capita carbonated soft drink consumption of around 7 litres, compared with the global average of 31 litres, offering considerable room for growth.

Rising disposable incomes, urbanisation, deeper rural penetration and improving cold-chain infrastructure are expected to drive volumes. The brokerage also highlighted the company's distribution network spanning over 4 million outlets and its backward integration capabilities. Premiumisation through energy drinks, sports drinks, zero-sugar beverages and functional drinks, alongside international expansion, particularly in African markets, is expected to support revenue growth and profitability.