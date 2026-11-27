US stock markets opened higher on Friday as investors returned from the Thanksgiving holiday break and rushed back into battered AI-linked stocks, driving a broad recovery across technology shares.

The revival in AI bets sent the Nasdaq 100 up 1.5% after the index had slid to the brink of a bear market. The S&P 500 gained 1.1%, putting it on track for its biggest weekly advance since May 2025. Following the Thanksgiving holiday, trading on Friday will close early at 1 pm ET.

Chipmakers that faced heavy selling pressure this month have rebounded, with AMD climbing 2% and Broadcom gaining 3.6%. AI hyperscalers Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta Platforms and Oracle advanced between 1.9% and 3.8%. However, Nvidia remained lower by 1.5% and is down by 28% in November so far.

Neocloud company Nebius rose 2.5%. Other AI beneficiaries, including data-storage firm SanDisk, optical-products maker Lumentum and server maker Dell, also gained up to 12%

US markets, which had scaled multiple record highs this year, have faced heavy selling pressure as fund managers reassess their exposure to the AI trade amid concerns over whether the debt-fuelled AI boom can generate sufficient returns to justify the massive investments.

Adding to the pressure are growing concerns over potential regulatory scrutiny of the AI sector following the Democrats' gains in the US midterm elections. News surrounding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang also provided a temporary reprieve to sentiment earlier in the week, although the optimism quickly faded.

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Wall Street heads for strongest weekly gains in months Despite the recent turbulence, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are headed for their best weekly performances since May 2025 and August, respectively, while the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average is on track for its strongest week since April 2025.

However, the gains have done little to erase November's losses. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are on course for their worst November performances since 2008, pressured by concerns over tighter AI regulation following the Democrats' midterm election victory and expectations that monetary policy will remain restrictive.

All three major indexes have entered correction territory this month, with the Nasdaq 100 at one point falling nearly 20% from its October peak.

US economy grows strong, lifts rate hike bets Meanwhile, the US economy grew much faster than initially estimated in the third quarter, while inflation accelerated in October, data released on Wednesday showed. These developments reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates next month and again in early 2027.

Following the stronger-than-expected economic growth and acceleration in inflation, traders are almost fully pricing in a Federal Reserve rate hike in December.

Expectations of higher interest rates could further complicate the outlook for technology and other growth stocks, as elevated borrowing costs tend to weigh on valuations and make future earnings less attractive.

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(With agency inputs)