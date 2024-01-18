Sanghi Industries share price cracks 10% to hit lower circuit; here's why
Sanghi Industries share price dropped 10 per cent as concerns over profitability continued after the cement supply agreement with Ambuja Cements.
Sanghi Industries share price cracked 10 per cent to hit its lower circuit of ₹120.15 in morning trade on BSE on Thursday, January 18, extending the losses into the third consecutive session, on lingering concerns over profitability after its cement supply agreement with Ambuja Cements.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started